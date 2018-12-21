Share this article

The moon gate in the new Asian Rainforest exhibit at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Buffalo Botanical Gardens gets $1.5 million for expansion project

The planned $13.8 million expansion of Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has taken a big step forward thanks to a state grant.

A $1.5 million from the Western New York Regional Economic Council will go toward plans to add an addition to the building that will provide more space for exhibits, educational classrooms and events and display a butterfly conservatory. More grow houses, a cafe and expanded visitor and admission areas are also planned.

"We are extremely excited about this," said David Swarts, the Botanical Gardens' CEO. "This support indicates that the state clearly believes our project has merit."

Swarts said he will continue speaking with public and private entities to gain additional support for the project.

Mark Sommer – Mark Sommer is an enterprise reporter and former arts editor at The Buffalo News. He writes about an array of subjects, including development, the waterfront, transportation and culture.
