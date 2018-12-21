[BN] Blitz newsletter: Patriots will be without Josh Gordon vs. Bills

In an article earlier this week, Vic Carucci pondered whether the Bills could actually be catching the Patriots at the right time. If you believe that to be true, then the timing got even better Thursday.

Patriots leading receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL drug policy, the league announced.

Gordon is a tremendously gifted athlete who has struggled with drug problems throughout his life, so we hope he gets the help he needs. But for Sunday, this should help the Bills – Gordon leads the Patriots with 720 receiving yards, averaging 18.0 yards per reception.

Gordon's absence could mean more action for former Bills WR Chris Hogan, whom the Patriots added when the Bills failed to put the proper tender on him after the 2015 season. Hogan has six catches for 140 yards (23.3 yards per reception) and a touchdown in the two games he has played against the Bills with Brady at quarterback.

Bettors Guide: The Bills are 13.5-point underdogs against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Milt Northrop picked the Patriots to win the game but the Bills to cover. The View from Vegas concurred.

McCoy vows to play: Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, said he plans to play this week. However he was in no mood to discuss the what has caused his down season: "That doesn't matter. At this point, that's irrelevant," he said. "We'll get it better. We'll get it going."

Stat of the day: The Patriots enter the game on a two-game losing streak. Tom Brady has only had one losing streak longer than that in his entire career, losing four straight in 2002.

