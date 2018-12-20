ZASTAWNY, Dorothy R. (Kozlowski)

December 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Henry A. Zastawny; dearest mother of Barbara (Teddy) Mrozik, Diana (John) Izydorczak, and Dorry (Robert) Mejak; loving grandmother of Michael Mrozik, Deonne (Joseph) Pezzino, and Robert (Sara) Mejak; dear great-grandmother of Alexia, Gianna, Trevor, and Ruby; predeceased by brothers and a sister; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:30 AM in St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined.