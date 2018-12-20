Tonawanda woman burned in assault remains in critical condition

The City of Tonawanda woman whose boyfriend allegedly doused her with a flammable liquid Monday and set her on fire remains in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center.

Jessica Cameron, 25, was identified on Facebook in a post by her mother, Christina Cameron.

Her 28-year-old live-in boyfriend, with whom Jessica Cameron has three children, also was seriously hurt in the fire and also is hospitalized in ECMC.

Capt. Fredric Foels of the City of Tonawanda police said no charges have been filed and the case has been turned over to the Erie County District Attorney's Office for a decision on prosecution.

Kait Munro, a spokesman for DA John J. Flynn Jr., said the investigation is continuing, and the man's name will not be disclosed unless he is charged.

Foels said video evidence was part of the package of information turned over to the DA's office.

Jessica Cameron worked at the Tim Hortons at Niagara and Seymour streets in Tonawanda. Foels said the boyfriend phoned her about 3:30 p.m. Monday and asked her to come outside near a dumpster. He splashed the liquid on her and lit it, Foels said.

"She will be undergoing several surgeries in the next couple days and is on a ventilator for support," Christina Cameron's Facebook page said.

"We are all reeling from this situation. Please pray for us. For my Jessica for her beautiful boys, for her siblings, her grandparents, her nieces and nephews, her many family and friends," Christina wrote. "This is going to be a very long road. We will be here supporting her every step of the way. My sweet Jessabean did not deserve this. My heart is broken."

Meanwhile, a woman who was horrified after hearing about the incident contacted Christina Cameron online and set up a GoFundMe page to benefit the victim and her children.

Danielle Denise Spooner's effort had raised nearly $15,000 from almost 450 donors as of late Wednesday afternoon.

"I do not know Jessica personally. I'm just a face in the crowd trying to help someone else," Spooner said.

She said the money raised will be used for medical treatments and for child-care supplies for Jessica's children, ages 1, 3 and 4.

The GoFundMe request said Jessica's sons need diapers and clothing, and supermarket gift cards also would help.

Donations can be dropped off at the mayor's office in Tonawanda City Hall; at the Tonawanda Fire Department, 44 William St.; and at Tim Hortons at Niagara and Seymour streets.