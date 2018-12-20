Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m.; rain turns to snow by 9 p.m.

Autumn's final hours this afternoon are forecast to be be warm and wet.

Winter officially arrives at 5:23 p.m. across the Buffalo Niagara region.

And, then it'll turn a little wintry, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are forecast to start tailing off later this afternoon. That will result in rain transitioning to snow later this evening as temperatures get progressively colder, the weather service said in a special weather statement.

"Rain is expected to return later this afternoon and early evening and end as a burst of snow later this evening," the weather service said.

Areas inland, south and east of the New York State Thruway, could see a quick inch to 4 inches over about a 2 to 4 hour period later this evening, the weather service said.

"Metro Buffalo should see a trace to around an inch of wet snow, while areas along the lake shores see only a trace," the weather service said.

It added: "Accumulating snow will likely stick to roadways, so be prepared for slippery conditions during the changeover to snow."

Lows tonight are forecast in the low 30s.

Overnight, rainfall totals ranged from just under to just over 1 inch in many places across Western New York.

Mayville's 1.14 inches topped the list. There was 1.12 inches in Clymer, 1.06 inches in Dunkirk and 1 inch in both Blasdell and Batavia, according to weather service tallies.

Today is also the day of the year with the least amount of daylight – 9 hours, with sunrise at 7:43 a.m. and sunset at 4:43 p.m.

Daylight increases starting on Saturday through June 21, 2019.

What is the best part of the #WinterSolstice? How about daylight will now start increasing for the next 6 months!

Read more about astronomical seasons here: https://t.co/rRWaknryeV pic.twitter.com/pfbiboydu5 — NWS (@NWS) December 21, 2018

Chances for snow showers stay in the forecast on Saturday. Highs are forecast in the low 30s. With gusty west-northwesterly winds expected, wind chills could drop into the upper teens or low 20s.

The flow could help to generate some lake-induced snow showers. They'll be mostly scattered, but could be more persistent south of Buffalo along the Chautauqua Ridge, the weather service said.

"Given a flow setup for multi-band activity and a lack of long duration to the west-northwest flow regime, accumulations should be fairly light, however a few inches will be possible in the favored areas with a dusting to one-half inch totals elsewhere," the weather service said.

Things are expected to dry out again briefly before a clipper system is expected to arrive on Sunday, generating another round of snow.

Light snow is expected in metro Buffalo with more robust snowfall across higher elevations in ski country, forecasters said.

Highs on Sunday are forecast to be in the mid 30s.

Forecasters said there's a 30 percent chance for snow showers on Monday and on Christmas Day. Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid 30s.