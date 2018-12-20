WEBER, Myra R. (Gallagher)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest on December 19, 2018. Beloved wife of 59 years of Jack G. Weber; devoted mother of Leslie (Paul) Crane, Daniel B. (late Melanie) Weber, and Eric (Dana) Weber; cherished grandmother of Shannon, Kelly, Luke, Joel, Nicholas, Erica, Abby, Natalie, and Hannah; dear sister of Timothy J. Gallagher; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-7 PM. A funeral service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 576 Delaware Rd., Kenmore, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.