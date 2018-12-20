STEVENS, Judy M. "Jude"

Of Lewiston, December 18, 2018, age 77. Daughter of the late E. Kenneth and Twila Williams-Stevens. Sister of Marsha Stevens, Charles (Carol) Stevens and the late Kenneth and John Stevens; sister-in-law of Judith Stevens; aunt of Jeff Stevens, John (Kristel) Stevens, Cindy Stevens-Weeks, Marchette (James) Paul, David Stevens (Kathy Powell), Lee (Carrie) Stevens, Mark (Ronda) Stevens, Jennifer (Michael) St. John, Scott and James Stevens; former sister-in-law of Sandra Stevens-Kelly; also survived by six great-nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc. (N. Fourth and Ridge Sts.), Lewiston, today, Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held Friday, at 11 AM from the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13270-3049 or the Niagara County SPCA, 2100 Lockport Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304. For online registry, please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com