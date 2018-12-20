State grants to help 6 local worker training agencies

Six Western New York not-for-profit agencies will receive a total of $4.2 million in state grants to assist their workforce training programs in the advanced manufacturing, health sciences and energy sectors.

An announcement from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office said these grants comprised the first round of a planned total of $10 million in Workforce Development Challenge Awards, to be administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and Empire State Development.

Receiving grants were the Adult Educational Opportunity Center of Genesee Community College and Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services, $1.23 million ; PUSH-Buffalo (People United for Sustainable Housing), $1.2 million; Gerard Place of Buffalo, $594,819; Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES Educational Foundation, $504,877; Harvest House of Buffalo, $284,970; and the Western New York Rural Area Health Education Center, $388,979.