St. Francis receiver Dominik Thomas signs with Holy Cross

The College of the Holy Cross has been a destination spot for many St. Francis football players over the years. The Crusaders are getting another intelligent and special talent from Athol Springs, one of the top receivers in the history of the Red Raiders.

Dominik Thomas became the sixth St. Francis product to commit to Holy Cross when he signed his national letter of intent Thursday afternoon during a ceremony in the high school’s library.

Thomas is a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder coming off a second team All-Western New York season for the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association champions.

Thomas had a breakout season as a senior, serving as sophomore quarterback Jake Ritts’ top receiving option. Thomas caught 54 passes for 951 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The catch and yardage totals rank second most by a Red Raider in a season, while he stands third all-time in school history in total receptions (77) and receiving yardage (1,296) after playing just two varsity seasons.

“He’s got a great catch radius and that’s what a lot of the coaches in college were looking at,” longtime St. Francis coach Jerry Smith said. “He has really good hands, elbows and arms, so he can go up after the ball which is what they like. It was really great for him.”

Thomas is also a three-time All-Catholic wrestler and two-time state Catholic champion. He has a 3.8 grade-point average and scored well on his SAT exam.

Pat Haidon, Nick MacDonald and Chris Smith are among the other St. Francis football alumni to attend Holy Cross. Smith, the son of Jerry, is an assistant coach with the Crusaders.

Thomas selected Holy Cross over fellow Football Championship Subdivision programs Central Connecticut and Lafayette because of the Worcester, Mass.-based school’s athletic facilities and its spread offense, similar to St. Francis' offensive scheme.

“I really formed a bond with the coaches and players (at Holy Cross),” Thomas said. “That’s what really made my decision.”