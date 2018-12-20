SOLE, Anthony R.

SOLE - Anthony R. December 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Joan (Miller) Sole; loving father of Leslie (Ralph) Calianno and Anthony (Adriell) Sole; grandfather of Juliana (Mason) Ford, Daniela Calianno, Anthony, Matteo and Elliana Sole; great-grandfather of Aria; son of the late Pasquale and Josephine Sole; brother of late Sam (Anna) Sole and the late Theresa (Joseph) DiFrancisco, Patrick (Lori) Sole; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday at 8:45 AM, followed by Entombment at Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's name may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com