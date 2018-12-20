Deaths Death Notices
SOLE, Anthony R.
SOLE - Anthony R. December 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Joan (Miller) Sole; loving father of Leslie (Ralph) Calianno and Anthony (Adriell) Sole; grandfather of Juliana (Mason) Ford, Daniela Calianno, Anthony, Matteo and Elliana Sole; great-grandfather of Aria; son of the late Pasquale and Josephine Sole; brother of late Sam (Anna) Sole and the late Theresa (Joseph) DiFrancisco, Patrick (Lori) Sole; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday at 8:45 AM, followed by Entombment at Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's name may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook