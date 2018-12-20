Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 20, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to newspaper columnist Max Lerner, born on this date in 1902, “The best thing about lying in bed late is that you learn to distinguish between first things and trivia, for whatever presses on you has to prove its importance before it makes you move.”

• • •

STOCKING STUFFER – Released just in time for the holidays is the 2019 Historic LaSalle Photo Calendar, which features vintage photographs of the Village of LaSalle, compiled by former Niagara County historian Terry Lasher Winslow.

LaSalle, which existed from 1897 until it was annexed into the City of Niagara Falls in 1927, was transformed during those years from a quiet farm community to a bustling residential suburb. Part of the proceeds will be used to place historical markers in the LaSalle neighborhood.

Calendars are $15 and are available in Niagara Falls at Augie’s Restaurant in the Pine Plaza, 8207 Niagara Falls Blvd.; the Sunshine Cafe, 8649 Buffalo Ave.; Salisa’s Diner, 2214 Niagara Falls Blvd.; the Confetti Cottage, 7917 Buffalo Ave., or by calling 425-4005.

• • •

RAISE A GLASS – Pick up a Craft Beer Tour Card from Habitat for Humanity Buffalo and get a free libation at 25 local breweries, distilleries and restaurants.

Cards are $30 and are good for one drink at each of the establishments from now through the end of 2019. The cards are available at the Habitat office, 1675 South Park Ave., or at Transit Lanes, 7850 Transit Road, Amherst.

• • •

CAST YOUR VOTE – The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center has been nominated to compete for USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards in the Best New Attraction category, but it’s up against another Western New York contender – the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.

Last time we checked the 20 entries on the leaderboard, the Comedy Center was in second place, behind Gathering Place, a new riverfront park in Tulsa, Okla., and the Underground Railroad Center was ninth.

Voting online will continue through Jan. 7 and voters can cast one ballot every day at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-new-attraction-2018. The winners will be announced Jan. 18.

• • •

EXTRA HOURS – Ordinarily, the Niagara County Pistol Permit Office, 175 Hawley St., Lockport, is closed on Wednesdays, but it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. next Wednesday, the day after Christmas.

The days after Christmas are usually very busy, County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says, because applications flood in from permit holders who have received new handguns over the holidays. Also open next Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be the satellite office in the Trott Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls, next to the Department of Motor Vehicles office.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Annette Panek, John Lempke, Willie Ruth Beckham, Colleen Cummings, Gloria Brown, Gretchen P. Krackow, Raymond Massey, Ellen Kelleher Murphy, Tom Sullivan, Alison Sasiadek, Carol Sundquest, Stanley Cieslak, Ava Heineman, Rev. Dr. Bonnie Bates, Dorothy Tarnowski, Evie Zanner, Christopher Butera, Joshua Nietopski, Robert M. Grasha and Elaine McAllister.

