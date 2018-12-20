PYTLEWSKI, Eugene F. Jr.

December 18, 2018; of Cheektowaga, NY; age 72. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Murawski) Pytlewski. Dearest father of A.J. and Jillian Pytlewski; wonderful "Daddy" of Gus and the late Jack "Nicholson". Also survived by aunts, cousins and many friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, in St. Gabriel Church at 9:00 AM (please assemble at church). Gene coached and managed several youth hockey and baseball teams, served on the Depew School's Board of Education, volunteer for Hospice, Meals on Wheels and was very active with the St. Gabriel Holy Name Society. Gene's family wishes to thank the outstanding staff at Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice for making his final days comfortable. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com