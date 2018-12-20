One person killed, one seriously wounded in Erb Street shooting

One person was killed and another was seriously wounded Thursday after a shooting on Erb Street on the East Side, according to a Buffalo Police spokesman.

Initial reports said two people were struck by gunfire at about 3:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Erb Street, between East Delavan and Lang avenues.

Michael J. DeGeorge, the Buffalo Police spokesman, said at 5:30 p.m. that one person had been declared dead at the scene and the other individual was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

No further information had been released so far.