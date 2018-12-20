MULVEY, Lois M.

MULVEY - Lois M. Of Lockport passed away December 18, 2018. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Mulvey in 2013 and her son Marc Patrick Mulvey. Lois is survived by her two sons, Thomas (Virginia) Mulvey and Kevin (Mary Ellen) Mulvey; grandchildren Kristine (Craig) Towlson, Brian Mulvey, Bridget Mulvey, Siobhan Mulvey and Colleen (Catrina) Mulvey; great-grandchildren Brendan, Devin, Caden, and Ashlyn Towlson. Family will greet friends at 9 AM on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at All Saints RC Parish, 76 Church Street, Lockport, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorial donations to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094 would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com