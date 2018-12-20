Share this article

Missing Lockport teens found in Batavia

Two runaways from the Town of Lockport were found about 6:30 a.m. Thursday in Genesee County, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Dominic McIntyre and Joshua Sumeriski, both 15, were reported missing Tuesday afternoon, and the Sheriff's Office issued news releases asking for help in finding them.

Capt. Bruce Elliott, chief of detectives, said they were located together at the Batavia Walmart, and were returned to Lockport. They were unhurt.

