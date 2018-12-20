MIECHOWICZ, Beatrice M.

MIECHOWICZ - Beatrice M. Of Depew, NY, December 18, 2018. Beloved daughter of the late Ludwig and Mary Miechowicz; sister of Theresa (late Donald) Poepsel; predeceased by four brothers and a sister; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 2-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 9:30 AM at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Church, 496 Terrace Blvd. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Betty.