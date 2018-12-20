MICHAELS, Evelyn P. (Lewicki)

Of Tonawanda Twp., December 19, 2018, at age 88. Beloved wife of Alexander Michaels; loving mother of Bruce (Tracy Tumiel) Michaels, Cheryl (Steve) Nichols, and Deborah (Terry) Jones; devoted grandmother of Alexandra, Reese, Makaila, and Josie; dear sister of the late Irene (Ted) Mendy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mark R.C. Church, 401 Woodward Ave. (corner Amherst St.), Saturday at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.kolanofuneralhome.com