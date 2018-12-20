MEZYDLO, Alfred J. "Fred"

December 18, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband and best friend of 63 years to Lorraine (nee Ruchalski); dear brother of Theodore (Marian), Joanne (Edward) Gawron; brother-in-law of Daniel V. (Elizabeth) Ruchalski; predeceased by sisters and brothers, Dorothy Gielowski, Esther Stout, Raymond and Daniel Mezydlo; also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family present to receive friends, Friday, 3-7 PM at the Kazmierczak funeral home, inc., 3640 Clinton St., (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, at 9 am in Corpus Christi RC Church, kindly assemble at church. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Fred was a US Army Veteran of WW II and retired from Westvaco after 42 years. Fred was an all around handy man. He and his wife loved camping and polka dancing, he was loved by all. He had a kind and generous heart, he will be missed by many. Flowers declined, donations to Hospice Buffalo Inc., are appreciated, and as Fred would say, "Okie Dokie."