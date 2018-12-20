Meyers takes seat in Erie County Legislature

Timothy Meyers was sworn in Thursday as an Erie County legislator, representing the 7th District in South Buffalo and Cheektowaga.

Meyers, 57, succeeded Patrick Burke, who was elected last month to the State Assembly.

Meyers, a Democrat, served on the Cheektowaga Town Board since 2014. He has worked for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority for 39 years and is an airfield supervisor at Niagara Falls International Airport.

"I belong to the Democratic caucus, but more importantly, I belong to a legislature that represents every citizen and taxpayer, and serving their interests will always be my top priority," Meyers said in a news release.

Other legislators unanimously ratified his recommendation for the seat from the 7th District members of the county Democratic committee.