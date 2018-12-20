MEDIAK, Cheryl Ann

Of West Seneca, NY, suddenly, December 18, 2018. Loving mother of Carlie and Tristan; cherished daughter of Cheryl Ann Fallis; dearest sister of Eric, Jesse, Duane, Thomas, Dale, John, Christine and Laura; beloved companion of Mark Lipka; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 5-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where closing prayers will be said at 7 PM. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com