McNall to continue as Niagara County Legislature chairman

W. Keith McNall will continue as chairman of the Niagara County Legislature in 2019.

The Republicans, who hold a majority in the Legislature, met for their annual holiday dinner and caucus Tuesday night at Webster's in North Tonawanda and chose McNall, of Lockport, as chairman for the fourth consecutive year.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited about it," said McNall, who lost the election for Lockport mayor last month.

Clyde L. Burmaster of Ransomville will continue as vice chairman and Randy R. Bradt of North Tonawanda will remain majority leader.

On the Democratic side, party chairman Jason A. Zona said Dennis F. Virtuoso of Niagara Falls will remain minority leader, with Owen T. Steed of the Falls as first deputy.