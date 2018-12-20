MASSE, Andrew M.

December 19, 2018 of Derby, NY. Beloved son of Mark and Jennifer (nee Ciesla) Masse; devoted brother of Cortney, Danielle, and Matthew; cherished grandson of Sandra Schaefer and Henry (Barbara) Ciesla; special nephew of Daniel Ciesla; also survived by many, many friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, from 2 - 8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY (716-627-2919). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at Saint John Paul II Church. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.