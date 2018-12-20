Deaths Death Notices
MASSE, Andrew M.
Masse - Andrew M.
December 19, 2018 of Derby, NY. Beloved son of Mark and Jennifer (nee Ciesla) Masse; devoted brother of Cortney, Danielle, and Matthew; cherished grandson of Sandra Schaefer and Henry (Barbara) Ciesla; special nephew of Daniel Ciesla; also survived by many, many friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, from 2 - 8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY (716-627-2919). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at Saint John Paul II Church. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.
Funeral Home:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc
Guest BookPowered by Facebook