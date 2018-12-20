MARLINSKI, Donald C.

MARLINSKI - Donald C. December 18, 2018, age 73; beloved husband of 49 years to Diane L. (nee Kruszynski) Marlinski; dearest brother of Gary M. Marlinski; dear brother-in-law of Gregory (Sharon) Kruszynski; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Friday, from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Donald's memory to the Epiphany United Church of Christ, 9365 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, NY 14032. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.