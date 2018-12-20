LOSTRACCO, Peter

Lostracco - Peter December 18, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Devoted Husband of the late Helen Lostracco; treasured companion of Marlene DiPirro; beloved father of Joanne (Gregory) Morreale, Michael (Donna) Hastings, late Kevin P. Hastings, late David Lostracco, Cindy Lostracco and Barbara Kenefick; loving grandfather of Leah Hinman (Samuel), Joy (Timothy) Garlock, Beth Morreale (Steve), Kevin (Nicole) Morreale, Trena Streeter (Scott) and Heather Hastings (Candice); also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and Family will be received Friday, from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, 14224 (716-674-5776). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 10 AM at Our Lady of Pompeii Church in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.