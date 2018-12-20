Lockport receiver Malik Brooks signs with Monmouth instead of UB

Lockport wide receiver Malik Brooks, who had been committed to the University at Buffalo, signed with Monmouth University in New Jersey late Wednesday.

"There were some issues with UB, and Monmouth felt like family," Brooks said Thursday. "All the pieces seemed to click there."

Brooks said he liked the coaching staff at Monmouth, an FCS program that plays in the Big South Conference.

The signing was a bit of a surprise as Brooks told The News on Monday that he did not plan to sign Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, but that he considered UB as his "first choice."

“My family and I don’t think it’s time to sign,” Brooks said earlier this week. “I’m not really considering other schools.”

Our final signee of the day ...

Welcome to the FaⓂ️ily Malik Brooks

WR | 6-2 | 190#NSD19 #FlyHawks pic.twitter.com/iAiGmGbimS — Monmouth Football (@MUHawksFB) December 19, 2018

Monmouth is losing All-American wide receiver Reggie White, Jr., the program's career leader in receptions (249) and receiving yardage (3,471).

Brooks, an All-Western New York first team selection, set the Western New York record for receiving yards (1,244) in a season, and set a Lockport school record for receptions (47) and touchdowns (17) in a season.

247Sports ranks Brooks, a 3-star recruit, as the No. 4 recruit in New York state and the No. 64 wide receiver in the nation.

Along with UB and Monmouth,, Central Connecticut State also was recruiting Brooks to play football, and Toledo’s coaches recently visited Brooks at Lockport.