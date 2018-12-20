Letter: Much more could be done to enhance the outer harbor

The Renaissance of Buffalo has begun several years ago. It is continuing. Buffalo is the main hub, but suburbs play a critical part of the rebirth of the city. The inner harbor has seen building activities that have drawn people from many suburban communities of Western New York. The influx of many visitors is increasing, as the number of attractions is growing.

The outer harbor, with its hundreds of acres of vacant land is attracting attention not only from its planning board, but also from advisory groups and local citizens. As with any mega projects, there are planners and visionaries and critics alike.

The ideal is to create an outer harbor that has the most to offer to the greatest number of local citizens. It is not an easy task.

Many small municipalities with distinct character and history surround the City of Buffalo. Why not highlight these in a single venue in the outer harbor? Create a building divided in equal floor space for each town. In turn have each town create a historical display, highlighting its history, accomplishments and individualism. This could be a hall or museum of Buffalo suburbs. Let’s highlight these towns in a great exhibit in the outer harbor, which in time will attract even more visitors to the waterfront!

W. John Kozinski

West Seneca