Letter: It is time to return to an era of civility

As many other Americans watched either in person or through media, I followed the many venues of farewell to our 41st president from dignitaries and simple folk alike. I was impressed with the gravitas and the elegance of the many services and the respect observed in all mourners, no matter their political affiliations. I wonder if the same could be said for some of today’s politicians. Do we have any statesmen left? Does the current office exhibit gravitas and respect? How can we recapture that?

Kathleen Rog

Hamburg