Letter: Former Stars goaltender pipes up about 1999

To my fellow Buffalo Sabres fans: I am reading the biography of the retired NHL goalie Curtis Joseph. I came across a passage he wrote that I think you will find interesting. “Dallas liked to do a lot of stuff around the crease. They crowded the goalie and used the same old trick you always see – get in front, bump me, run me and then, if one of my defensemen gave a little shove, the opponent would fall on me ‘accidentally.’ ” Thank you, Cujo, for this wonderful 20th year “in-the-crease” anniversary gift, commemorating the Buffalo-Dallas Stanley Cup final. I can only hope that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is listening.

Beth Kwiatek

Buffalo