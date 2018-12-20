Letter: Benching Juston Johnson is the wrong move to make

Section 6 has lost its way in preventing Juston Johnson from playing varsity basketball his senior year at West Seneca West High School for the 2018-19 season. He has not aged out and reached the 19-year age limit. He is being punished for being an excellent athlete who was given the right to play at the high school level as a 7th and 8th grader.

Yes, he sat out a year with a broken arm and was home schooled but is Section 6 now an authority on injuries and the course of action used to heal? Has the Section forgotten their role is to provide the best programs

the students? They are supposed to be there for

not the other way around. Who could possibly be harmed if he played his senior year? Some teams will win and some will lose!

This is high school basketball, where 99 percent of all players do not move on to the college sports level. Be supportive and let the student athletes have fun.

Francis X. Dauman

East Amherst