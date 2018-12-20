KLEIN, Marcia L.

KLEIN - Marcia L. December 18, 2018. Beloved sister of Barbara (Vincent) Holland, William J. (Penelope) Klein, Margaret (Drew Winsick) Kubisty and the late Richard, James and Edward Klein; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Friday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Dietrich Funeral home, inc., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 9 AM. Marcia was a longtime physical education teacher with the Cleveland Hill School District for over 35 years. Share online condolences at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com