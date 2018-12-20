KANKIEWICZ, Elizabeth D. (Wachowski)

December 18, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Bernard A.; devoted mother of Michaeline S. "Mickey" Hughson, Bernadette A. Kankiewicz, and Elizabeth L. (Claude) Winkler; loving grandmother of Andrew (Jennifer) Hughson, Joseph (Mary) Hughson, Peter G. (La'Tasha) Gonciarz, Mary Elizabeth (Justin) Nebel, and Brian A. Winkler; great-grandmother of Hannah, Andrew, Jr., Matthew Hughson, and Jordyn Nebel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner S. Ogden), Saturday at 8:30 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa at 9 AM. Mrs. Kankiewicz was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. The family would like to thank Hospice Team #6 for the care and love they showed their mother. Memorials in Elizabeth's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com