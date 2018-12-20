JONES, Carrie Mae (Lemon)

JONES - Carrie Mae

(nee Lemon)

Departed this life December 15, 2018. Friends may call at the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Friday, December 21, 2018, from 12 Noon to 5 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 22, 2018, 11 AM - 12 Noon at White Rock Baptist Church, 480 E. Utica St., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Ebenezer, NY. Condolences may be shared online, www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com