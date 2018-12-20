Hotel Niagara restoration date pushed back to 2021

The reopening of the vacant Hotel Niagara in downtown Niagara Falls now is set for 2021, a year later than previously reported.

The board of USA Niagara Development Corp., the state economic development agency for Niagara Falls, approved a final development agreement Thursday with Brine Wells Development of Syracuse, which in 2017 was awarded the restoration contract.

Construction on the $42 million makeover will begin in August.

The 94-year-old, 12-story hotel closed in 2007. Owner Harry Stinson sold it to the state in 2016 for $4.4 million in Buffalo Billion money. Brine Wells will pay $1 for the building and received $3.5 million in state incentives and $4.85 million in local tax breaks.

The renovated hotel will have 160 rooms and two restaurants. It will employ the equivalent of 67 full-time workers and 150 construction jobs.