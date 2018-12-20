Hot ride-sharing restaurants and bar locations in Buffalo

It’s the time of year when we raise a glass and toast with our family, friends and co-workers during the holidays. Buffalo’s vibrant restaurant and bar scene is often part of this annual ritual.

We were curious to see which bars and restaurants topped the list of Uber and Lyft; which places got the most traffic so to speak. We asked each company for its top restaurant/bar destinations in Buffalo. Interestingly, each company's list has lots of overlapping locations.

We also noticed many have parking challenges, to put it kindly. Places that bring angst when we even think about scoring a parking spot around them. Maybe that was a driving force for the popularity?

Or maybe these are just great places to dine and hang out? Unfortunately, the data doesn’t tell us that. We can only guess that it’s probably a little bit of both.

Of course, not drinking and driving is the No. 1 reason to use a ride-sharing service. In fact, DWI arrests dropped in Erie County, in part thanks to ride sharing services.

So if you’re looking for someplace new and exciting or even old and familiar to visit during the holidays, check out one of these Uber or Lyft hot spots.

Uber's Top 15 Buffalo destinations

Falley Allen (204 Allen St.) Soho Buffalo (64 W. Chippewa St.) Mulligan's Brick Bar (229 Allen St.) Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.) Mr. Goodbar (1110 Elmwood Ave.) Colter Bay Grill (561 Delaware Ave.) Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.) Coles (1104 Elmwood Ave.) Allen Street Hardware (245 Allen St.) Big Ditch Brewing (55 E. Huron st.) Frizzy's Bar & Grill (140 Allen St.) Sky Bar (257 Franklin St.) Venu (75 W. Chippewa St.) Pearl Street Grill & Brewery (76 Pearl St.) Club Marcella (439 Pearl St.)

Lyft’s Top 15 Buffalo destinations