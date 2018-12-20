He ran and hid, but cops still caught up with West Seneca shoplifting suspect

West Seneca police found a Buffalo man hiding in the backseat of a vehicle after being called to Tops on Harlem Road for a shoplifting report around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for several items, and when he was confronted, he ran through the parking lot. Witnesses told police the man entered a vehicle at a nearby intersection.

Patrols conducted a traffic stop and found Kyle D. Janczylik, 25, lying down in the back seat. He refused officers' commands to get out of the car, but he eventually complied. He also gave a false name and birthday, but officers were able to verify his true identity, police said. He also was found to have outstanding warrants in Wet Seneca and Hamburg.

Janczylik was charged with petit larceny, criminal impersonation and obstructing governmental administration.