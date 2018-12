HATCH, Tammy L.

HATCH - Tammy L. June 13, 1973 ~ December 16, 2018. Longtime partner of William "Mike" Pettigrew; beloved mother of Jeremiah, Kyle and Shane; dear grandmother of Gianna; also survived by many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Friends and relatives may visit the Kazmierczak Funeral Home, 3640 Clinton St., West Seneca, NY 14224, Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 10 am - 12 pm.