Visiting entertainer Maria Angelova sings songs for residents of Elderwood at Lancaster nursing home on May 17, 2018. Elderwood at Lancaster is one of the top-rated nursing homes in New York State and the best in Erie and Niagara counties.
The nursing home in Lancaster has an overall five-star rating from the federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services. Only eight of the more than 620 nursing homes in New York State had slightly better ratings than Elderwood at Lancaster on five criteria upon which they are judged.
LPN Gail Over pulls back the drapes to let more sunshine into 86-year-old resident Charlotte Martin's room at Elderwood at Lancaster.
Jeffrey Rubin is the co-owner of Elderwood at Lancaster and other Elderwood nursing homes in New York State. Rubin moved from New York City to Buffalo after he and a partner bought the Buffalo-based chain of nursing homes in 2013.
Elderwood at Lancaster administrators Mark Dirlam, left, and John Dunn take a walk around the facility on May 17, 2018. "You need to ask your residents, their families and your staff what you need to do. Do you have any issues? Come and see me," Dirlam said.
Senior activity leader Natalie Danielski straightens resident Jean Dean's sweater before escorting her to watch a visiting entertainer perform at the Elderwood at Lancaster nursing home.
Senior activitiy leader Natalie Danielski shares a laugh with resident Jean Dean at Elderwood.
Activities leader Ashley Glomb shares a smile with residents during an entertainment program on May 17, 2018.
Activities leader Nancy Krempa interacts with residents in a recreation room at Elderwood at Lancaster.
Activities leader Ashley Glomb claps her hands during an entertainment program at Elderwood at Lancaster on May 17, 2018.
Luba Joven, left, and her twin sister, Nina Palmeri, visit their mother Maria Dranka, 93, at Elderwood at Lancaster. In back is LPN Doreene Pierce "This home is a perfect example of cohesiveness, and it trickles down from the administration to every staff member," Luba Joven said.
Charlotte Martin, 86, looks out a window in her room at Elderwood at Lancaster.
Charge nurse Brianna Gray, left, and senior certified nursing assistant Nicole King, plan their assignments at Elderwood at Lancaster on May 17, 2018.
Stephanie Phillips, 105, watches TV in her room at Elderwood at Lancaster.
LPN Gail Over, center, discusses work with her daughter, RN Brittany Over, left, and Deborah Wainwright, director of nursing at Elderwood at Lancaster.
Natalie Danielski, senior activity leader at Elderwood at Lancaster, sets up displays in a hallway of the nursing home.
