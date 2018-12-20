Former Senators assistant GM pleads guilty to harassment

Former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee pleaded guilty to harassment Thursday morning in Buffalo City Court in connection with an incident involving a hotel shuttle driver in May.

Lee, whose bench trial was scheduled to begin Thursday, had been charged with second-degree harassment, a non-criminal violation. He was sentenced to time served by City Court Judge Amy C. Martoche, ordered to pay a $120 surcharge but not fined.

Lee and his attorney, Justin Ginter, declined comment outside the courthouse.

Lee spent a night in jail after his arrest May 31 after being accused of rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male shuttle driver and making lewd comments to him. The incident happened the night before during a shuttle ride from 716 Food and Sport to the Westin Buffalo on Delaware Avenue.

Lee was in Buffalo at the time for the NHL Scouting Combine.

The judge could have sentenced Lee to up to 15 days in jail and up to a $250 fine. Lee resigned from his Senators job in August.