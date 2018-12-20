Fire does $80,000 damage to Amherst apartment house

A fire blamed on unattended cooking did an estimated $80,000 damage Thursday to an apartment building in Amherst.

The town's Fire Control department said the fire was reported at 3:24 p.m. in a second-floor apartment at 129 Denrose Drive, a two-story, eight-unit building two blocks east of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Amherst Fire Inspector John Pidgeon was first on the scene and confirmed a working fire. The Ellicott Creek Fire Department was the first volunteer fire company to arrive, with North Bailey, Getzville and Brighton fire companies assisting.

Ellicott Creek Chief Joseph Osika said the fire-damaged apartment and the one directly below it were uninhabitable, but residents returned to the rest of the building.

The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.