Fatal fentanyl overdose sends drug dealer to prison

When Amanda Jarczyk rendezvoused with her drug dealer in November of last year, she thought she was buying heroin.

But it was fentanyl, and the Cheektowaga woman was dead a short time later.

On Thursday, Brittney Ridgeway, the drug dealer who sold the fentanyl to Jarczyk, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to 151 months in prison.

Brian C. Comerford, an assistant federal public defender, said his client pleaded guilty and testified against Dontrell Wise, the drug dealer who gave her the deadly fentanyl, "in order to do something good in this case."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Parisi also noted that Ridgeway didn't know the drug was fentanyl, not heroin.

Wise, 32, was convicted by a jury and is facing a maximum of life in prison.