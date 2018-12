DOYLE, Eva

DOYLE - Eva Departed this life December 16, 2018. She leaves to mourn a host of loving family. Family will receive friends Friday, December 21, 2018 at 11 AM at Providence Memorial Chapels, 1275 Sycamore St. Funeral to follow at 12 noon. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes. Share condolences at www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com