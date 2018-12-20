Did you hear what you thought you heard last weekend on WGRZ? Yes, you did

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) viewers may have been as startled as anchor Heather Ly last weekend when they heard an expletive being shouted off-camera by a co-worker about the script.

I can’t share the word, but there is a 17-second clip available on YouTube that is worth looking at just to see Ly’s face as she hears it.

Needless to say, Channel 2 General Manager Jim Toellner was not happy when he heard it at home while watching.

“Obviously this was an unacceptable action and mistake by the employee involved,” Toellner wrote in an email response. “We sincerely apologize for any harm or discomfort caused. We have directly addressed the situation with that person and have taken appropriate actions to ensure that it, or anything similar, not happen again.”

Toellner added that the staffer who used the expletive wasn’t directing the comment at Ly.