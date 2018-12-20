Day care operator sentenced to prison for over billing

A Buffalo day care operator who billed the government for kids who were not at his centers is going to prison.

Tariq Butt, owner of the Candy Land Day Care Center and Twinkle Stars Day Care Center, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to a year in prison.

Butt, 42, also was ordered to pay $305,000 in restitution.

As part of an earlier plea deal, he admitted filing fraudulent claims with the Erie County office overseeing a federal child care program for low-income working families. His wife, Halima Mohamed, also pleaded guilty and served six months in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maura K. O'Donnell said Butt, a native of Pakistan who could face deportation, also faced over billing allegations at a day care center he previously operated.