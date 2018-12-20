Construction begins on Niagara Falls multitenant project

Work began this week on the $5 million makeover of buildings at Seventh and Niagara streets in Niagara Falls.

The city chose TM Montante Development of the Town of Tonawanda for the project — to be anchored by a new office for the Niagara Global Tourism Institute, affiliated with Niagara University.

A café, a co-working and incubator facility and 17 upper-floor apartments are part of the plan for 616 Niagara St.

The institute is to be completed by June and the rest of the work by October.

Funding included a $750,000 state grant; a $100,000 grant from National Grid; and a $176,000 grant to the tourism institute from the Niagara Falls Tourism Target Zone Program, administered by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.