Clarence woman charged with driving under influence of drugs with child passenger

State Police arrested a Clarence woman Tuesday and charged her with violating Leandra's Law by allegedly driving under the influence of drugs with her child as a passenger in her vehicle.

Kayla Rinaldi, 26, was caught on Roll Road in Clarence.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office received the initial report of a woman driving erratically with a child in her vehicle. State troopers monitoring the situation spotted Rinaldi's vehicle failing to remain in its lane on Roll Road and pulled her over.

She was charged with a felony count of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child and a misdemeanor count of driving while impaired by drugs, as well as moving violations. The uninjured child was turned over to Rinaldi's mother, troopers said.

