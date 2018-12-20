Cheektowaga man injured following road rage incident on Walden Avenue

A Cheektowaga man underwent surgery in Erie County Medical Center Thursday to repair facial injuries allegedly inflicted in a beating in the median of Walden Avenue just east of Galleria Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Sliwinski, assistant Cheektowaga Police chief, said Matthew Rudy, 41, was punched in the face 20 or 30 times by an unknown man, who is being sought.

Sliwinski said the individual and Rudy were eastbound at about 2:45 p.m. when the individual passed Rudy and slammed on his brakes, forcing Rudy to stop. There was no collision.

The individual exited his car and started yelling. Sliwinski said Rudy opened his door, and the person dragged him onto the median and allegedly assaulted him until two women exited the individual's car and told him to stop. Their car then sped away.