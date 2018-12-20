CARROLL, Donna C. (Berlinghoff)

CARROLL - Donna C. (nee Berlinghoff)

December 16, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Carroll; loving mother of Brian (Jennifer) Carroll; dear step-mother of Shawn (Amy), Patrick (Lisa), Timothy (Gina), Michael (Kelly) and the late Larry (Cindy) Carroll; identical twin sister of the late Diane (Bill) Britt; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 12:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca (825 - 5205). Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com