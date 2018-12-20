Berglund's former Swedish team interested in a reunion

WASHINGTON – If deposed Sabres center Patrik Berglund is looking for a soft landing spot after the ugly end of his career in Buffalo, it seems he can find it on his old team back home in Sweden.

Berglund played three years for Vasteras IK from 2005-08 and returned to the club in 2012 to play 30 games there during the NHL lockout. Officials there are apparently interested in another reunion with the veteran center, who was placed on waivers Wednesday so the Sabres can terminate his contract today.

Berglund could be claimed on waivers by any NHL team until noon today but that is unlikely. Once he clears, the Sabres will wipe out his deal and save themselves a $3.85 million cap hit over the next three seasons.

"If he wants to come home and play, we will take him with open arms," ​​Vasteras sports director Patrik Zetterberg said in a translated article on Hockeysverige.se

Berglund, born and raised in the city, has not spoken to Zetterberg since last summer.

"It is clear that you are wondering what is happening," Zetterberg said. "It is clearly a difficult situation for all involved. I have not had any dialogue with Patrik about this. So I do not know what is behind. The most important thing for me is he's OK.

"I think he has a lot to solve over there. And maybe there is another club that picks him up here in the next 24 hours so he stays. "Here and now, I just hope that it will solve Patrik in the best possible way. Then it will be a place where he would like to come home and play, and we will definitely take him with open arms."