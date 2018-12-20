Hutton still frustrated by game-changing penalty shot in Tuesday's loss

WASHINGTON -- Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton could only offer a pained smile when asked about it Thursday. Hutton said he was like just about everyone else in KeyBank Center Tuesday night: He had never seen a penalty shot scored in the way Florida's Evgeni Dadonov beat him in the third period of the Panthers' 5-2 win over Buffalo.

With the score tied at 2-2, it appeared Hutton had stopped Dadonov's attempt and the crowd started to cheer a potential big momentum boost for the Sabres. But Hutton, on his knees, tried to move in the crease when he felt the puck traveling down his body -- and crumbled in dismay on his stomach when it slowly rolled into the net to give the Panthers the lead for good.

"It was a tough break. I thought I had it," Hutton said after practice today in Capital One Arena. "You watch the replay and it lands on my pad on edge and slowly, slowly makes its way down and rolls in.

"I was trying to not move because I knew I had it. I felt it when it fell off the end of my pad. By that time, it was moving and then it hit my skate and kind of scooted over the line."

"That's obviously a really tough break, especially at that time of the game," Hutton said. "It's frustrating but that's hockey sometimes. Stuff happens and that's how it goes."

The Sabres have faced penalty shots in each of the last two games, with Linus Ullmark stopping Ryan Donato Sunday in Boston before Hutton was beaten by Dadonov.

It's just the third time in franchise history the Sabres have given up penalty shots in back-to-back games. It also happened on Jan 6 and 8, 2000 (New Jersey's Petr Sykora beat Dwayne Roloson but Martin Biron stopped Ottawa's Daniel Alfredsson), and March 20-21, 2009 (Patrick Lalime stopped Philadelphia's Mike Richards and Lauri Korpikoski of the New York Rangers).