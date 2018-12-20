Buffalo, Amherst and Falls police get state money for body-worn cameras

Three local police departments have been awarded funding from the state Attorney General's Office to buy body-worn cameras.

The Buffalo Police Department will receive $150,000 to buy 300 body cameras, the AG's Office announced Thursday.

Amherst police will get $37,625 for 43 cameras, while police in Niagara Falls will receive $51,791 to buy 64 cameras and nine camera docking stations, the AG's Office said in a news release.

The local departments were among 13 statewide who were awarded funding.

Buffalo police will begin issuing body cams to officers across the city next month.

Amherst police are equipping the entire patrol division with cameras, while the money in the Falls will be used to cover cameras that need to be replaced, the AG's Office said.

The funding comes from money recovered through prosecutions of organized crime, officials said.